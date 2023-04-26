The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .205 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with at least two hits three times (14.3%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 14.3% of his games this year (three of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this season.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings