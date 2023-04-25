Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Vaughn Grissom (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .273 with a double and a walk.
- In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Grissom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his nine games this season.
- Grissom has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Hoeing starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
