Josiah Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 10 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .341 this season.

The Nationals rank 13th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Washington has scored 76 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Washington has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

The Nationals rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.364 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Gray (0-4) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles L 4-0 Home MacKenzie Gore Kyle Bradish 4/21/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Trevor Williams Tyler Mahle 4/22/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Patrick Corbin Bailey Ober 4/25/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Jose Butto 4/26/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/28/2023 Pirates - Home Chad Kuhl Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates - Home Patrick Corbin Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates - Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo

