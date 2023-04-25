The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Citi Field.

The Nationals are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mets (-210). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (33.3%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 4-5 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 21 opportunities.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-9 5-5 3-8 4-5 4-9 3-4

