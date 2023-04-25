Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington in slugging percentage (.412) and total hits (22) this season.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this year (33.3%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (19.0%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
