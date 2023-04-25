Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI), take on starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Marlins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .194 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in eight of 19 games this year (42.1%), with more than one hit on four occasions (21.1%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Hoeing will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
