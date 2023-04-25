Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, on April 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .233 with nine walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
