On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .221 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.

In 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In 15.0% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven games this year (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

