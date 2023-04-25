C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .221 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.
- In 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In 15.0% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in seven games this year (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
