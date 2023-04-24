After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta with 15 hits, batting .250 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Murphy has picked up a hit in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has driven in a run in eight games this year (44.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in eight of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

