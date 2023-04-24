Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ozzie Albies (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .244.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 16 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (22.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (40.9%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Cabrera (1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
