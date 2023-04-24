Bucks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-7)
|219
|-295
|+245
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-7.5)
|218.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-7)
|219
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|Bucks (-5.5)
|217.5
|-230
|+195
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (14th in the league).
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These teams average 226.4 points per game between them, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams score 223.1 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
Bucks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|26.5
|-115
|31.1
|Khris Middleton
|19.5
|-115
|15.1
|Jrue Holiday
|17.5
|-110
|19.3
|Brook Lopez
|14.5
|-115
|15.9
|Grayson Allen
|10.5
|-110
|10.4
