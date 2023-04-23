The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild have a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.

The Stars are seventh in the NHL in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players