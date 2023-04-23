After going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 105th in slugging.

In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Robles has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 19 games this season.

Robles has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

