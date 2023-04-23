After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is hitting .300 with a double and a walk.
  • Grissom has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Grissom has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Javier (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
