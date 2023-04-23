Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take the field on Sunday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +200 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +200 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with seven wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington's games have gone over the total in nine of its 20 chances.

In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-9 5-4 3-7 4-5 4-8 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.