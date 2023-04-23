MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, April 23
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Sunday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw taking on the Cubs' Marcus Stroman.
Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for April 23.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rockies at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Jose Urena (0-3) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (1-1) when the teams play on Sunday.
|COL: Urena
|PHI: Wheeler
|4 (14.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20.2 IP)
|9.82
|ERA
|4.79
|5.5
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -275
- COL Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rockies at Phillies
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-0) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will give the start to Max Fried (1-0) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|HOU: Javier
|ATL: Fried
|4 (22 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (8.1 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|1.08
|7.8
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Astros at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- HOU Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Astros at Braves
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Tigers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (0-0) when the teams meet Sunday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|BAL: Rodriguez
|4 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14.1 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|6.91
|7.1
|K/9
|11.9
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Tigers at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (1-2) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (0-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|TOR: Gausman
|NYY: Schmidt
|4 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (14.1 IP)
|3.65
|ERA
|8.79
|10.9
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees
- TOR Odds to Win: -135
- NYY Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez (2-2) when the teams face off Sunday.
|CIN: Greene
|PIT: Velásquez
|4 (17 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19.1 IP)
|4.24
|ERA
|5.12
|12.7
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Reds at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-0) to the bump as they face the Guardians Sunday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|CLE: TBD
|4 (23 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|2.74
|ERA
|-
|10.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -115
- MIA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Marlins at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|CHW: Giolito
|TB: Eflin
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (11 IP)
|4.29
|ERA
|3.27
|9.9
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -150
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream White Sox at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (0-1) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Corbin Burnes (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|BOS: Bello
|MIL: Burnes
|1 (2.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22.2 IP)
|16.88
|ERA
|4.76
|16.9
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -185
- BOS Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Red Sox at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (1-2) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will look to Bailey Ober (0-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|WSH: Corbin
|MIN: Ober
|4 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|6.30
|ERA
|-
|5.9
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Nationals at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Kershaw (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Stroman (2-1) when the teams meet Sunday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|CHC: Stroman
|4 (25 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (24 IP)
|2.52
|ERA
|0.75
|9.4
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cubs
- LAD Odds to Win: -145
- CHC Odds to Win: +120
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Dodgers at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (0-1) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will counter with Jacob deGrom (1-0) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|OAK: Muller
|TEX: deGrom
|4 (18.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20.2 IP)
|7.23
|ERA
|3.48
|6.7
|K/9
|13.9
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -350
- OAK Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 7 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Athletics at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-3) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|KC: Lyles
|LAA: Detmers
|4 (25.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (16 IP)
|4.26
|ERA
|4.50
|6.4
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -210
- KC Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Royals at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (1-2) to the hill as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Chris Flexen (0-3) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|STL: Flaherty
|SEA: Flexen
|4 (21.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (17.1 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|7.79
|7.2
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mariners
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cardinals at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Drey Jameson (2-0) when the teams meet Sunday.
|SD: Darvish
|ARI: Jameson
|3 (18.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (16 IP)
|3.44
|ERA
|2.25
|9.8
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks
- SD Odds to Win: -145
- ARI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Padres at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Giants Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (3-1) to the bump as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-1) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|NYM: Megill
|SF: Stripling
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (12.1 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|7.30
|7.3
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Mets at Giants
- NYM Odds to Win: -120
- SF Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Mets at Giants
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.