Luis Garcia -- batting .282 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .236.
  • In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Ober starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
