On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .647, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .329 this season.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 14 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.

In five games this season (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings