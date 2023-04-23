Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .277 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.