The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .295 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has six doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .259.
  • Meneses has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (31.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ober will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.