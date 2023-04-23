Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 22 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .427, both of which are best among Washington hitters this season.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
