On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 22 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .427, both of which are best among Washington hitters this season.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.

He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

