The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Twins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .212.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 19 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.8% of them.

He has homered in one game this season.

Abrams has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven games this season (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

