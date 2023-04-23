C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Twins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .212.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 19 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.8% of them.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Abrams has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in seven games this season (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
