On Sunday, Alex Call (.133 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and two RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .196 with a double, a home run and 11 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Call has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

