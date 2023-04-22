The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 16 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 149th in slugging.

Robles has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

Robles has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings