Stone Garrett -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is batting .423 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with more than one hit three times (42.9%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
  • The Twins rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.73 ERA ranks ninth, .808 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks seventh.
