Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Saturday, Sean Murphy (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with six doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta with 14 hits, batting .250 this season with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.
- In 23.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
