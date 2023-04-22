After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has a double, two home runs and seven walks while batting .083.

In four of 15 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.

In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

