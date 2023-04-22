After hitting .270 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .216 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%) Garcia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

