Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After hitting .270 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .216 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%) Garcia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.15 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Lopez (1-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.73 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (1.73), sixth in WHIP (.808), and seventh in K/9 (11.4).
