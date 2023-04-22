The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will match up in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.

These teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has covered 36 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

