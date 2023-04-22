Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- hitting .317 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 20 hits, batting .260 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has an RBI in six of 19 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.15).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (1.73), sixth in WHIP (.808), and seventh in K/9 (11.4).
