Jeimer Candelario -- hitting .317 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario leads Washington with 20 hits, batting .260 this season with six extra-base hits.
  • Candelario has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has an RBI in six of 19 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.15).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (1.73), sixth in WHIP (.808), and seventh in K/9 (11.4).
