The Atlanta Braves and Eli White, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eli White? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

White picked up a hit in 34.0% of his games last season (16 of 47), with at least two hits in four of those contests (8.5%).

He went yard in 6.4% of his games last year (three of 47), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season (12.8%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.4%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 18 .222 AVG .176 .300 OBP .246 .278 SLG .333 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 5 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 20/5 8 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 25 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)