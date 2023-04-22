After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has eight walks while batting .227.
  • Smith has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.15 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Twins will send Lopez (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.73 ERA ranks ninth, .808 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks seventh.
