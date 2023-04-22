The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .213 with three doubles, two triples and five walks.
  • Abrams has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.15).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.73 ERA ranks ninth, .808 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks seventh.
