Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Stone Garrett -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .478 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Garrett will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with one homer during his last games.
- Garrett has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit three times (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Garrett has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In four games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mahle (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
