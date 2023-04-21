Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sam Hilliard, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard has three doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .375.
- Hilliard has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (eight of 13), with at least two hits four times (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In seven of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.31 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .200 batting average against him.
