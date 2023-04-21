After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .234 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings