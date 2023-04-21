Lane Thomas -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .343, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In four games this year (22.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.16 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.