The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .262 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .225 with five doubles and four walks.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.4% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Meneses has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of 17 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings