Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington in slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (20) this season.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with at least two hits five times (27.8%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has an RBI in six of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In seven games this year (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.16 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mahle (1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
