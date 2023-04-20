Stephen Curry and Domantas Sabonis are among the players with prop bets available when the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings play at Chase Center on Thursday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-115) 5.5 (-143) 7.5 (-149) 4.5 (-128)
  • Curry's 29.4 points per game average is 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • Curry has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (5.5).
  • Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).
  • Curry has made 4.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-111) 4.5 (-133) 2.5 (-167) 4.5 (-128)
  • The 23.5-point prop total for Klay Thompson on Thursday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 21.9.
  • Thompson averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).
  • Thompson has dished out 2.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • Thompson has knocked down 4.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (-120) 13.5 (-105) 5.5 (-139) 0.5 (+200)
  • Thursday's over/under for Sabonis is 19.5 points, 0.4 more than his season average.
  • Sabonis' rebounding average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
  • Sabonis' assist average -- 7.3 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Sabonis has knocked down 0.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-118) 4.5 (+105) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+145)
  • De'Aaron Fox's 25 points per game average is 1.5 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • Fox has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).
  • Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Fox has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

