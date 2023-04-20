The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA

TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per contest (21st in the league).

The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 118.1 per contest (25th in league).

These teams are scoring 239.6 points per game between them, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams together allow 235.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Stephen Curry 29.5 -115 29.0 Stephen Curry 29.5 -115 29.4 Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.0 Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.9 Andrew Wiggins 18.5 -115 19.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.