The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken Thursday at Ball Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Avalanche are favored (-225) in this game against the Kraken (+190).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-225) Kraken (+190) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 39-22 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Colorado has a 17-4 record (winning 81.0% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 43 times, and won 19, or 44.2%, of those games.

Seattle has entered four games this season as the underdog by +190 or more and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has gone over twice in its past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche's 274 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the best squads in league action, conceding 223 goals to rank ninth.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Seattle has hit the over twice.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 9 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

