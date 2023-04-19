Stars vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild lead the series 1-0. Bookmakers list the Wild as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +130 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-150).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Wednesday
Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-150)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.9
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have finished 8-15-23 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.
- In the 27 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-6-12 record (good for 30 points).
- In the 13 games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 3-8-2 (eight points).
- Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored two goals (5-4-7 record).
- The Stars are 39-7-6 in the 52 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 84 points).
- In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 14-5-7 to record 35 points.
- In the 46 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 28-11-7 (63 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Stars went 15-10-8 in those matchups (38 points).
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a record of 46-25-11 this season and are 13-11-24 in overtime contests.
- In the 25 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.
- Across the 13 games this season the Wild finished with just one goal, they have earned eight points.
- When Minnesota has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-7-1 record).
- The Wild have scored more than two goals in 49 games, earning 77 points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 36 games and registered 48 points with a record of 23-11-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 22-14-5 (49 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 24-10-6 to record 54 points.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|23rd
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.67
|6th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.9
|18th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|16th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|15th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|82%
|10th
Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
