Oilers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings square off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings are up 1-0. The Kings are underdogs (+185) against the Oilers (-215).
Oilers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-215)
|Kings (+185)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 59.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (36-25).
- Edmonton is 14-7 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -215 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Oilers a 68.3% chance to win.
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 40 games this season, and won 18 (45.0%).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +185 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Kings.
Oilers vs. Kings Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Edmonton went over twice.
- In their past 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Oilers are the top-scoring squad in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to go over the total.
- In their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 2.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.
- The Kings' 254 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
