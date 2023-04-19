Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (10-7), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will visit Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (5-12) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, April 19. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Nationals have +120 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (2-0, 3.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won five of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Orioles went 5-1 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in five, or 29.4%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+175) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

