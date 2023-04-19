How to Watch the Nationals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles and Jorge Mateo will square off against the Washington Nationals and Alex Call at Nationals Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' eight home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .344 this season.
- The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 62 (3.6 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.5 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 6.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Washington has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.396 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (2-0) will take the mound for the Nationals, his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Gore has two starts of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Angels
|L 3-2
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Griffin Canning
|4/14/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Cal Quantrill
|4/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-4
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Zach Plesac
|4/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Shane Bieber
|4/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Dean Kremer
|4/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Kyle Bradish
|4/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kenta Maeda
|4/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Pablo Lopez
|4/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Sonny Gray
|4/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Max Scherzer
|4/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Kodai Senga
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.