The Baltimore Orioles and Jorge Mateo will square off against the Washington Nationals and Alex Call at Nationals Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' eight home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .344 this season.

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 62 (3.6 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.5 times per game on average.

Washington has a 6.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Washington has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.396 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (2-0) will take the mound for the Nationals, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Gore has two starts of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Griffin Canning 4/14/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians L 6-4 Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles - Home MacKenzie Gore Kyle Bradish 4/21/2023 Twins - Away Trevor Williams Kenta Maeda 4/22/2023 Twins - Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins - Away Patrick Corbin Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Max Scherzer 4/26/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga

