Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles will try to beat MacKenzie Gore, the Washington Nationals' starter, on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+110).

Nationals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -130 +110 - - - - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win five times (29.4%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 4-12 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 17 chances this season.

The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread in their four games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-8 3-4 2-7 3-4 2-7 3-4

