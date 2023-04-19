After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
  • In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%) Garcia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.97 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bradish (0-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.