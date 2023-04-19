Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 19 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .364, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.3% of them.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
- Thomas has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bradish (0-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
