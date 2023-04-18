Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)
- Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Garrett had a hit 14 times last season in 27 games (51.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).
- He went yard in 14.8% of his games in 2022 (four of 27), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games a year ago (seven of 27), Garrett drove home a run. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs.
- In 37.0% of his 27 games last season, he touched home plate (10 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.308
|AVG
|.243
|.341
|OBP
|.275
|.538
|SLG
|.541
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|10/1
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Kremer (0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 9.49 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .314 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.